AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. State Street Corp increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,477,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $86,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, November 8th. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

AVITA Medical Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $335.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.60.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 194.69% and a negative net margin of 95.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.