Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Trading 75% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) rose 75% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 126,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azarga Metals Stock Up 75.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51.
About Azarga Metals
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
