Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,745,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.