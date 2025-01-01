Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 416721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. HSBC cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Azul alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Azul

Azul Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $704.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 106.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Azul by 2,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 575,344 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Azul by 13,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 201,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 135,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.