Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Azul

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 106.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 575,344 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 13,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Azul by 205.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 201,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 135,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

AZUL opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $704.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.92. Azul has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

About Azul

(Get Free Report

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.