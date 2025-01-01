Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.
AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
AZUL opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $704.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.92. Azul has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.44.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
