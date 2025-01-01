Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 250,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $17.97.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
