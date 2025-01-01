Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 250,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.