Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 12,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $497.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 186,833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 76.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

