Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 12,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
BLDP stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $497.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 186,833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 76.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.