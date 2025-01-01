Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.03 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.56). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.62), with a volume of 133,168 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

