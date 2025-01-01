Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

