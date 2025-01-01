Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
