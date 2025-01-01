Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.7 days.
OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.
