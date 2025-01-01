Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.7 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

See Also

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

