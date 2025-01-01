Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

