Barclays PLC Acquires 15,424 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 280.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 235.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:BFS opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

