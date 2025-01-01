Barclays PLC Acquires 22,052 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,035,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,357,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 36.3% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 545,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 390,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $173.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoneridge

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.