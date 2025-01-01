Barclays PLC Acquires 57,649 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 326.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,649 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $488.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

