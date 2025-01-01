Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 138.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1,438.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 734.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

