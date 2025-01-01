Barclays PLC Buys 16,736 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 297.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in York Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 709,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of York Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in York Water by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.63. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

York Water Increases Dividend

York Water Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.78%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

