Barclays PLC Buys 30,585 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $476,359.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,447,173.73. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $28,194.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,395.88. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,281 shares of company stock worth $861,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRDA shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.

