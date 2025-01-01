Barclays PLC Buys 48,040 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,787,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 347,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 73,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URGN shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of $249.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UroGen Pharma

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.