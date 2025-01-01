Barclays PLC Buys 51,524 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 374.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $6,446,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 346.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 386,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 86,029 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other NerdWallet news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 412,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at $59,600,495.75. This represents a 8.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 49,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $599,150.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,839,090 shares in the company, valued at $58,311,034.50. The trade was a 1.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,014 shares of company stock worth $5,070,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $976.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.31. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

