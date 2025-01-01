Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 242.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,536,477 shares in the company, valued at $337,932,998.43. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,304,255 shares of company stock worth $2,024,605. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

