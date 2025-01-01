Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Columbia Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 36.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Noel R. Holland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,347.06. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

