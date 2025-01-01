Barclays PLC Grows Stake in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 342.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. State Street Corp raised its position in MeridianLink by 20.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,578 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,598,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth $5,377,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

MLNK opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,928,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,817,682. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $13,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,932,388 shares in the company, valued at $609,026,767.40. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,488 shares of company stock worth $20,208,238. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

