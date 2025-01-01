Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 418.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,282.74. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,697.48. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $304,086 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

