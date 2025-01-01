Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sezzle by 129.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,320. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,799,062 over the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEZL opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 9.23. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $477.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEZL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

