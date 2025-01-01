Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CBAN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $282.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.