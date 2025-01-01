Barclays PLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 113.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

HIFS opened at $254.14 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.60. The firm has a market cap of $545.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

