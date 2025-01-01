Barclays PLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pierre Nicole Renee St. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,229. This trade represents a 6.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.07, for a total value of $171,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,330. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

