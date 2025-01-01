Barclays PLC Has $756,000 Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 64.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $480.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other news, CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $129,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,270.07. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han sold 10,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,372.97. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

