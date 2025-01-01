Barclays PLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 339.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 587,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 39.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Clearwater Paper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 23.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

