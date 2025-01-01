Barclays PLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 308.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 143,858 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 59,165 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $869,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,015,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,852. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 18,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $264,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,901.78. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,105. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

AVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

