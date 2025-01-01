Barclays PLC Has $868,000 Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $60.45 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetroCity Bankshares

In related news, Director Ajit A. Patel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,373,960.90. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Farid Tan sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $710,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 923,888 shares in the company, valued at $31,236,653.28. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,600 shares of company stock worth $1,181,786. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.