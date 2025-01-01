Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in GoPro by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

