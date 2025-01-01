Barclays PLC Purchases 108,928 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 442,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 25.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $909.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

