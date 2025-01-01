Barclays PLC Purchases 380,408 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 271.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,182,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,664,674.30. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.