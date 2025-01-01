Barclays PLC Purchases 9,373 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,043,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 149,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $491.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

