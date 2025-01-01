Barclays PLC Raises Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $402.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -76.27%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

