Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Certara by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,015,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,577,000 after buying an additional 1,651,076 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,901,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Certara by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

