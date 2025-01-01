Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXFR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,725,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after buying an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 253,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 23.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Stock Down 1.2 %

LXFR opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Articles

