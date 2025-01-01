Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 152.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 668,318 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 367,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 226.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celcuity

About Celcuity

(Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.