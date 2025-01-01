Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 221.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. This represents a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

