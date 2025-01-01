Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 9.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $213,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

