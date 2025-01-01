Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 9.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $213,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

