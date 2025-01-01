Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1718 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Barloworld Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Barloworld has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.51.
Barloworld Company Profile
