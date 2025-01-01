Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1718 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Barloworld has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.51.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

