Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.