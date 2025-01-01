Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.83.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

