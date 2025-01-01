Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 411105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Baxter International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 340.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,156,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,022,000 after buying an additional 170,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

