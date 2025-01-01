BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.37 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 125.60 ($1.57). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.56), with a volume of 221,377 shares traded.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £890.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.50 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.26.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

