BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 479136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 4,214.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in BCE by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

