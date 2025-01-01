Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

Benchmark Bankshares stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Benchmark Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

