Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance
Benchmark Bankshares stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Benchmark Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
