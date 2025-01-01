Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 1,593,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beyond Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of BYOC stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Beyond Commerce
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Commerce
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.