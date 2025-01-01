BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.8 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Down 4.5 %
BICO Group AB (publ) stock opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.96. BICO Group AB has a 12-month low of C$2.59 and a 12-month high of C$6.07.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BICO Group AB (publ)
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.