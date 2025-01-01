BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.8 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Down 4.5 %

BICO Group AB (publ) stock opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.96. BICO Group AB has a 12-month low of C$2.59 and a 12-month high of C$6.07.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

