Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.10. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 1,221 shares traded.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$7.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

